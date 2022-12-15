MPD: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car on city’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle while she was crossing the street on Madison’s south side, police said.

In its incident report, MPD said officers were sent to the scene just after 6 p.m. near Moreland Rd. and Manor Dr. where a woman had collided with a car while she was crossing midblock.

Police said the 47-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit.

The driver who allegedly struck the woman stayed at the scene and was cooperative, according to officials. He was handed down an operating while suspended citation.

MPD is still investigating the collision.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.