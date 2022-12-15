NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Potato!

This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is Potato, but don’t be fooled — she’s no chip!
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is Potato- and she sure is sweet!

Weighing in at around 75 pounds, Potato is about a year old and came in as a stray as a transfer from a southern shelter.

She is highly treat-motivated, and could be convinced to do just about anything if you give her something yummy to eat!

Potato’s foster mom said she has been absolutely delightful as a guest in their home, and she would make a lovely addition to any home.

Potato should be put in a home with older kids, because she is large and can get a bit jumpy, but it’s only with the best intention. She would also do well in a home with other dogs, even smaller breeds.

Interested in adopting Potato? She is available now through Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced the launch of a Narcan vending machine in its lobby.
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side
(source: KCBD video)
UnityPoint Health- Meriter staff practice Safe Haven law drill
MPD: Woman hospitalized after being struck by car on city’s south side