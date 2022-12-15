NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Potato!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is Potato- and she sure is sweet!

Weighing in at around 75 pounds, Potato is about a year old and came in as a stray as a transfer from a southern shelter.

She is highly treat-motivated, and could be convinced to do just about anything if you give her something yummy to eat!

Potato’s foster mom said she has been absolutely delightful as a guest in their home, and she would make a lovely addition to any home.

Potato should be put in a home with older kids, because she is large and can get a bit jumpy, but it’s only with the best intention. She would also do well in a home with other dogs, even smaller breeds.

Interested in adopting Potato? She is available now through Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.