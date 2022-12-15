Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a man last week at an apartment complex on Madison’s north side.

In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said a 51-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday by its Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting. Detectives with the department’s Violent Crime Unit also interviewed the suspect.

The man is accused of attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the MPD report, officers found the 36-year-old victim in a hallway after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.

Investigators indicated the suspect and the man knew each other prior to the incident and had been involved in an argument at the time.

