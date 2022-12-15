Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a man last week at an apartment complex on Madison’s north side.

In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said a 51-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday by its Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting. Detectives with the department’s Violent Crime Unit also interviewed the suspect.

The man is accused of attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the MPD report, officers found the 36-year-old victim in a hallway after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.

Investigators indicated the suspect and the man knew each other prior to the incident and had been involved in an argument at the time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.