UnityPoint Health- Meriter staff practice Safe Haven law drill

(source: KCBD video)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff with UnityPoint Health- Meriter practiced the process this week of what to do in the event an infant is handed over to hospital workers.

UnityPoint Health- Meriter explained Thursday that it accepts newborns born in its hospital’s birthing center and elsewhere.

The health system stated that under Wisconsin law, a parent or caregiver is permitted to leave an unharmed newborn under 72 hours old with staff at any Wisconsin hospital. Newborns can also be left with police officers or 911 EMS workers.

According to UnityPoint Health- Meriter, the Safe Haven or “infant relinquishment” law allows caregivers to provide a safe and stable place for the child to be cared for, without fear of legal consequences. The process can be done anonymously.

Staff at UnityPoint Health- Meriter perform a Safe Haven drill.
During the process, staff can ask the parent or caregiver if they would like to fill out a form, but it is not required. The form would help medical workers provide care for the infant.

The person that turns the child over would also receive a packet of information on Safe Haven laws in Wisconsin, health officials added.

The hospital system included three circumstances where the Safe Haven law would not apply:

  • The baby has been harmed
  • You are being forced by someone to give up the baby
  • The baby is more than three days old.

