Wisconsin adds 6,500 jobs in November, nearly 64,000 over the year

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of November, showing Wisconsin has added 6,500 non-farm and 5,800 total private sector jobs.

The data also shows that Wisconsin had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in November, unchanged from October. The labor force participation rate was 64.9%. Nationwide for the month of November, the unemployment rate was 3.7% with a labor force participation rate of 62.1%.

Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate declined to 64.9% in November from 65.3% in October but was still 2.8 percentage points higher than the national rate of 62.1%. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in November was 3.3 percent, 0.4 percentage points below the national rate of 3.7%.

Over the year, Wisconsin added 63,900 nonfarm jobs and 56,000 total private sector jobs. Over the month of November, Wisconsin non-farm jobs increased by 6,500 and total private sector jobs increased by 5,800. Construction reached another record high with a monthly addition of 500, while manufacturing gained 600 jobs over the month.

“Wisconsin continues to create jobs, with another record high in the construction industry as well as strong growth in manufacturing,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “To provide for a workforce with the skills these and other industries need, Wisconsin continues to invest heavily in training, removing workforce barriers and promoting labor force participation through technical education, apprenticeship, and vocational rehabilitation.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Master plans begin for sustainability campus built on portion of Dane Co. golf course
This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is Potato- and she sure is sweet!
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Potato!
The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced the launch of a Narcan vending machine in its lobby.
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side
(source: KCBD video)
UnityPoint Health- Meriter staff practice Safe Haven law drill