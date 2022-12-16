2 dead following Janesville home fire

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday.

Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside.

Crews reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-family home when they arrived and bystanders told them residents were still inside the home. Firefighters searched the home and worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters found the two residents inside of the home, noting one person had died of their injuries from the fire at the scene. Authorities took the other occupant to a hospital, where the individual later died of their injuries.

The fire is under investigation by Janesville’s fire department, police department and the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
Central Florida tight end Jake Hescock (88) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

Latest News

The Merit American program works to help local, low-income adults get jobs.
10 million dollar grant to help teach adults labor skills
Destination Madison's Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to share four fun events...
Weekend Events: Holiday edition
MPD: Man reports having gun flashed at him in road rage incident
The City of Madison will require property owners to have their sidewalks shoveled by noon on...
Madison sets its sidewalk shoveling deadline