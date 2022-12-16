2 dead following Janesville home fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday.

Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside.

Crews reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-family home when they arrived and bystanders told them residents were still inside the home. Firefighters searched the home and worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters found the two residents inside of the home, noting one person had died of their injuries from the fire at the scene. Authorities took the other occupant to a hospital, where the individual later died of their injuries.

The fire is under investigation by Janesville’s fire department, police department and the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.