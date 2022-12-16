Badgers men’s basketball downs Lehigh

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team took down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 78-56 at the Kohl Center Thursday evening.

UW came out sluggish to start the contest but found their rhythm behind the arc with 11 threes on 52 percent shooting.

After trailing 32-31 at the half, the Badgers went full throttle in all facets of the game, most notably in the rebounding category. They out-rebounded the Mountain Hawks by 14 and secured 11 total offensive boards, many of which were in the second half.

The Badgers quickly shut down Lehigh’s inside scoring in the last twenty minutes of play, and the Mountain Hawks couldn’t get their own shots to fall from beyond the arc.

Connor Essegian was red hot on the night, draining three triples and scoring 13 points. He also had a career-high six rebounds.

Steven Crowl had a well-rounded performance as well. He notched 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. He also drained his first three-pointer since November 29th in the outing.

The next game for Greg Gard and the Badgers is on Dec. 23 as they host the Grambling Tigers.

