Bullets strike vehicle overnight in Janesville, police report

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST
JANNESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Several hours after Janesville police officers responded to a report of gunfire early Sunday morning, a man whose vehicle was parked nearby discovered it had been hit by bullets.

A Janesville Police Department report indicates officers first responded to the intersection of S. Jackson Street and McKinley Street, a few blocks west of the river, around 1:15 a.m. after receiving a shots fired call. They searched the area but did not find any damage or shell casings.

About four hours later, shortly after 5:30 a.m., a man called police to report finding his vehicle suffered gunfire damage. Officers searched the area around where he was parked and did not find any shell casings or other property damage, the police statement continued. No injuries were reported in connection with either incident.

Investigators are still collecting evidence and trying to determine who fired those shots, JPD noted. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 608-755-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or to leave a tip on the P3Tips app.

