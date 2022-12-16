City of Madison releases photos of new electric metro buses

City of Madison Buses
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members got a first look Thursday at the new electric buses in Madison.

The City of Madison said the buses are part of the new Bus Rapid Transit line, which had a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the city are implementing the new bus system in hopes of reducing travel times across the Madison area.

“We all deserve mobility choices to get us where we need to go in a reasonable amount of time. and East-West BRT will do that for tens of thousands of people,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Construction will start for the new Rapid Transit system in 2023, with a targeted start date of fall 2024.

