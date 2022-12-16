Difficult travel across much of the Wisconsin

Checking in on road conditions in Wisconsin.
Checking in on road conditions in Wisconsin.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Light snow showers moved through southern Wisconsin overnight last night, leaving a light dusting on the roadways. While that won’t impact your travel today, some parts of the state are still digging out from Wednesday night’s snow storm.

9AM roads across southern Wisconsin
9AM roads across southern Wisconsin

Parts of our northern counties are reporting partially to completely covered roadways, where some locations saw 6-8 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Some parts of northern Wisconsin saw nearly a foot of snowfall, and that’s where we find the worst road conditions.

9AM road conditions across the state
9AM road conditions across the state

Wisconsin DOT is reporting partially to completely covered roadways through much of the northern half of the state. If you’re traveling north for the weekend, plan on your trip taking a little longer than usual.

