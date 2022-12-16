DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season.
The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock 2,800 pheasants throughout the week of Dec. 19 to give holiday hunters more opportunities. Pheasant season officially started on Oct. 15.
“We are excited to once again offer this unique hunting opportunity at a time when friends and family are gathering to make incredible outdoor memories,” Kelly Maguire, DNR State Game Farm Manager said. “The selected areas are located near population centers to provide accessible opportunities to as many hunters as possible, as well as areas that see high hunter use throughout the pheasant hunting season.”
Hunting officials said the pheasant stocking started in 2017 on just five state properties for hunters, which has increased since.
The properties expected to be stocked during the week include:
- Albany Wildlife Area, Green County
- Avoca Unit of Lower Wisconsin State Riverway, Iowa County
- Avon Bottoms Wildlife Area, Rock County
- Badfish Creek Wildlife Area, Dane County
- Boscobel Unit of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Grant County
- Brooklyn Wildlife Area, Dane & Green Counties
- Evansville Wildlife Area, Rock County
- Footville Wildlife Area, Rock County
- French Creek Wildlife Area, Columbia County
- Goose Lake Wildlife Area, Dane County
- Horicon Marsh Wildlife Area, Dodge & Fond du Lac Counties
- Jackson Marsh Wildlife Area, Washington County
- Jefferson Marsh Wildlife Area, Jefferson County
- Kettle Moraine State Forest Southern Unit, Waukesha County
- Lake Mills Wildlife Area, Jefferson County
- Mazomanie Unit of Lower Wisconsin State Riverway, Dane County
- Mud Lake Wildlife Area, Columbia County
- Mud Lake Wildlife Area, Dodge County
- Pine Island Wildlife Area, Columbia County
- Richard Bong State Recreation Area, Kenosha County
- Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, Sauk County
- Theresa Marsh Wildlife Area, Washington & Dodge Counties
- Vernon Wildlife Area, Waukesha County
- Waterloo Wildlife Area, Jefferson County
- Yellowstone Wildlife Area, Lafayette County
The DNR’s Fields and Forest Lands Interactive Gamebird Hunting Tool (FFLIGHT) tool is available to hunters to find populations of ruffled grouse, Woodstock, managed dove fields and properties stocked with pheasants.
Hunters are required to get a 2022 Wisconsin pheasant stamp before hunting, according to the DNR, and are encouraged to read through the regulations before going.
DNR said pheasant season in Wisconsin will run until Jan. 8, 2023.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.