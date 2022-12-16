DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season.

The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock 2,800 pheasants throughout the week of Dec. 19 to give holiday hunters more opportunities. Pheasant season officially started on Oct. 15.

“We are excited to once again offer this unique hunting opportunity at a time when friends and family are gathering to make incredible outdoor memories,” Kelly Maguire, DNR State Game Farm Manager said. “The selected areas are located near population centers to provide accessible opportunities to as many hunters as possible, as well as areas that see high hunter use throughout the pheasant hunting season.”

Hunting officials said the pheasant stocking started in 2017 on just five state properties for hunters, which has increased since.

The properties expected to be stocked during the week include:

The DNR’s Fields and Forest Lands Interactive Gamebird Hunting Tool (FFLIGHT) tool is available to hunters to find populations of ruffled grouse, Woodstock, managed dove fields and properties stocked with pheasants.

Hunters are required to get a 2022 Wisconsin pheasant stamp before hunting, according to the DNR, and are encouraged to read through the regulations before going.

DNR said pheasant season in Wisconsin will run until Jan. 8, 2023.

