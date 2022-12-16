Fitchburg man charged after shooting, investigators still searching for involved car

As the investigation continues to unfold, investigators are asking for the community's help to identify a vehicle and its driver that the accused was in around the time of the alleged shooting.(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Fitchburg man had his initial appearance in court after allegedly shooting another man over Thanksgiving weekend, the Fitchburg Police Department said.

Fitchburg Police said the defendant is facing charges of first degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal damage to property after allegedly shooting a man Nov. 27 in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail.

The police department said the man the 29-year-old shot had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation continues to unfold, investigators are asking for the community’s help to identify a vehicle and its driver that the accused was in around the time of the alleged shooting. Officials say it appears to be a white, late 2000′s Chrysler 200.

Those with information about the vehicle or its driver are asked to contact The Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 or P3tips.com.

