Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after an unfounded report she was attacked at Festge Park last fall pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Friday, court records show.

In August, Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer in connection with the October 2021 incident. After accepting the former deputy’s guilty plea, Judge Nicholas McNamara deferred his ruling and referred her to the county’s Deferred Prosecution Program.

If Bortz-Rodriguez successfully completes the program, the charges against her would be reduced or dismissed altogether. Otherwise, the case would return to the Dane Co. courts. If found guilty of the obstruction charge, she faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a sentence of up to nine months.

Bortz-Rodriguez was arrested after Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation into the incident that happened on Oct. 21, 2021, at Festge Park in Cross Plains.

Bortz-Rodriguez was fired less than a month after the incident on Nov. 17, 2021, in which she reported a man cut her with an edged weapon and she fired her service weapon at him.

Initially, Bortz-Rodriguez claimed she was investigating a suspicious person at the park shortly after 8 p.m., on October 21, when a man dressed in a black hoodie, black pants, and a hockey mask, similar to the one worn by the “Jason” character from the Friday the 13th movies approached. On that night, she thrice told fellow deputies the man stabbed her before she fired once at him as he fled into a wooded area.”

A letter signed by Sheriff Barrett detailed the discrepancies between her retelling and what investigators eventually determined, saying her “explanation about encountering another person at the park is not credible and was not supported by any evidence.”

Between an administrative hearing and the investigation, Sheriff Barrett alleged Bortz-Rodriguez mixed and consumed items that were redacted in the released letter and she drove in that impaired state. It also cited her impaired state when noting she had fired her gun.

Prior to her dismissal, Bortz-Rodriguez had been with the Sheriff’s Office since May 2014.

