Grant County Sheriff’s Office gets therapy K-9 car

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A therapy K-9 in Grant County now has its own set of wheels.

Zelda, a multi-purpose therapy K-9 for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, received a special-made vehicle to get to work, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Jailer Cassara Bray uses Zelda as a comforting resource at the Sheriff’s Office, in nursing homes and at schools. If students are struggling after a tragic incident, Zelda can be used as a resource for them.

Zelda will also be brought to the jail to help ease anxiety and depression among inmates.

