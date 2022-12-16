Light Snow Into Friday Morning

Periods of Snow Ahead

Light Accumulations Into Weekend

Coldest Air Of Season Approaches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Our second winter storm in a weeks’ time is wrapping up. Madison picked up 4.2 inches of snow and will just about guarantee a White Christmas as Arctic air is to settle in over the next week. Along with that, the wintry weather isn’t over with just yet. There will be sporadic flurries and snow showers into the weekend. While not overly impressive, it could lead to a quick dusting at times. The coldest air of the season will be here by Christmas weekend.

Flurries and snow showers tonight. A quick dusting possible Temperatures dip into the middle 20s with southerly winds of 10-15 mph. More of the same for Friday with flurries and snow showers. Another quick dusting possible. Highs in the upper 20s with a southwesterly wind of 10-15 mph. Flurries and snow showers still around Friday night with lows to the lower 20s. Flurries will slowly taper Saturday with highs back to the middle 20s.

We get a break from the active weather Sunday and Monday. There will be at least the chance of a few sunny hours, but clouds will still win out more times than not. Highs will be chilly around 20 with lows into the single digits. Clouds return Monday night ahead of our next weathermaker and there is a chance of snow Tuesday.

On and off snow chances for the second half of next week, but a lot of questions remain on track and strength. It does appear the coldest air of the season will settle in for Christmas weekend.

