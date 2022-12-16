Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night.

In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned more snowfall was in the immediate forecast and that could make the Friday afternoon commute a slick one. He predicted his crews will be out all night again, clearing Madison roads.

“When commuting through the city this evening, please remember to be slow, patient, and safe,” Romines wrote. “Even with Streets Divisions plows out, roads can be slippery and challenging during active snowstorms.”

Romines cautioned drivers that residential roads will not be salted and could be much slipperier than the city’s main arteries. The “salt routes” are the most critical parts of the city’s transportation system and include roads used by Madison Metro buses and near hospitals, he explained.

Additionally, the smaller amount of snow that fell Thursday night and is expected for Friday, means side streets will likely not be plowed by the city. Typically, the Streets Division only conducts citywide plows if more than three inches of snow has fallen, Romines added. Even though the wind is not expected to blow too hard Friday night, homes on the edges of Madison may also see blowing and drifting snow.

Overnight and going into Saturday, the city’s plows will focus on pushing back the snow in places that are not blocked by parked cars. The Streets Division reminds drivers to continue following alternate side parking rules, so crews will have room to work.

“By doing so you help keep streets wide and safe by allowing plow trucks to work more effectively, and you also avoid the potential of a ticket or even getting your vehicle towed,” Romines pointed out.

Its recent statement noted that one of the things crews were dealing with Friday was clearing spots that had been blocked by parked cars.

