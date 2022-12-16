Madison sets its sidewalk shoveling deadline

The City of Madison will require property owners to have their sidewalks shoveled by noon on...
The City of Madison will require property owners to have their sidewalks shoveled by noon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2022.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents with sidewalks in front of their homes will need to have them shoveled by noon on Saturday. The city’s noontime requirement that sidewalks are cleared has not been triggered this week because of snowy weather over the past three days.

Building Inspection and Code Enforcement Director Matt Tucker highlighted that, even if a sidewalk had been cleared, plows might block off the sidewalk again as they work. He also noted property owners need to clear any ice and offered some tips if they are unable to do so.

Pointing out that ice can be more dangerous than snow, Tucker explained sand or other substances can be used on the ice to help prevent people from slipping. He offered a link to several locations that provide sand to use on sidewalks.

The city’s statement added a few tips for helping keep the sidewalks clear, including the sooner a property owner starts the easier it is to keep the sidewalk from icing over. Anyone who leaves town should also make arrangements for the sidewalk to be cleared while they are away. The city also asks shovelers to look out for and help people who cannot do it themselves.

Property owners who do not have their sidewalks cleared by the deadline could be subject to a fine. On top of that, if the city deploys crews to shovel a sidewalk, the property owner will be billed and, if they don’t pay that bill, the amount will be tacked onto their property taxes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
Central Florida tight end Jake Hescock (88) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
2 dead following Janesville home fire
The Merit American program works to help local, low-income adults get jobs.
10 million dollar grant to help teach adults labor skills
Destination Madison's Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to share four fun events...
Weekend Events: Holiday edition
MPD: Man reports having gun flashed at him in road rage incident