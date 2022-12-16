Merrimac ferry closing for season

The Merrimac Ferry will close for the season on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, according to WisDOT.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry is just about done for the year. After this weekend, ferry service will shut down for the season, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revealed Friday.

The ferry will stop running at 7 a.m. on Monday and will stay closed until springtime rolls around. According to WisDOT, its operators will use this multi-month downtime to perform routine maintenance on the ferry, which takes passengers across the Wisconsin River between Columbia and Sauk counties.

The town of Merrimac’s website indicates the ferry normally opens in mid-April. Recently, operators have been able to get it running again in March.

In announcing the ferry’s seasonal shutdown, WisDOT released its numbers for the 2022 season, during which the ferry made 55,758 crossings:

TypeNumber Carried
Vehicle164,894
Motorcycle4,466
Bicycles860
Passengers650
Buses32

