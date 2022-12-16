Merrimac ferry closing for season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry is just about done for the year. After this weekend, ferry service will shut down for the season, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revealed Friday.

The ferry will stop running at 7 a.m. on Monday and will stay closed until springtime rolls around. According to WisDOT, its operators will use this multi-month downtime to perform routine maintenance on the ferry, which takes passengers across the Wisconsin River between Columbia and Sauk counties.

The town of Merrimac’s website indicates the ferry normally opens in mid-April. Recently, operators have been able to get it running again in March.

In announcing the ferry’s seasonal shutdown, WisDOT released its numbers for the 2022 season, during which the ferry made 55,758 crossings:

Type Number Carried Vehicle 164,894 Motorcycle 4,466 Bicycles 860 Passengers 650 Buses 32

