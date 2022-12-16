MPD: Man reports having gun flashed at him in road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating after a man driving on the city’s east side reported someone allegedly pointed their gun at him in a fit of road rage.

The man said he was driving just before 4 p.m. eastbound on Lien Road near the roundabout at N. Thompson when MPD said he accidentally cut off another driver. The first driver told police the other driver yelled something at him and then pointed a gun towards him.

Officials said no one was injured.

Police responded to the area of N. Thompson and Wayridge Drives but did not make any arrests related to the incident.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.