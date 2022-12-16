Police investigate vandalism to UW-Madison buildings, City of Madison property

The Madison Police Department and the UW-Madison Police Department are collaborating to investigate someone who allegedly vandalized University and city property.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Dec. 15, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating graffiti found on the University of Wisconsin-Madison buildings and City of Madison property.

In an incident report Thursday, the Madison Police Department said it was working together with the UW-Madison Police Department to investigate the vandalized property. MPD said it received a self-report of the damage on the morning of Friday, Dec. 9.

Graffiti was found on the UW Hillel Foundation building, an organization that supports Jewish students, and Lowell Center, a residence hall. MPD said spray paint was also put on a nearby E-bike station, which is operated by the City.

Madison PD and UW-Madison PD are investigating graffiti to buildings on campus and City property.(City of Madison Police Department)

Police do not believe the buildings and structures were targeted. The agency noted that the investigation was still active and open.

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect and asked anyone who thinks they recognize the individual to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. People can also submit information anonymously online.  

