Portion of County Hwy. M closed in Verona due to crash investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of County Highway M is closed in Verona due to an investigation into a crash with injuries, the Verona Police Department said Thursday.

In a Facebook post around 6:30 p.m. from the department, it stated County Highway M from Range Trail and Prairie Heights Drive would be closed for the next several hours.

Verona Police Department said it was a multi-vehicle crash and three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Verona PD said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

There was no detour provided in the post.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as details develop.

