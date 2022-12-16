Snow Showers and Flurries Today

Much colder weather is on the way
Extended Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
  • Additional accumulation of Under an Inch Today
  • A Chilly Weekend Forecast
  • Even Colder Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

A quick hitting disturbance will move through Saturday with potentially some drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That should exit with a break in the wet weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain similar with highs into the middle and upper 30s and lows into the middle and upper 20s.

A more impactful system is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The track, timing, and temperatures will decide just what we see with that system.

