Snow Showers and Flurries Today
Much colder weather is on the way
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
- Additional accumulation of Under an Inch Today
- A Chilly Weekend Forecast
- Even Colder Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)
A quick hitting disturbance will move through Saturday with potentially some drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That should exit with a break in the wet weather Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain similar with highs into the middle and upper 30s and lows into the middle and upper 20s.
A more impactful system is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The track, timing, and temperatures will decide just what we see with that system.
