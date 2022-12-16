Snowstorm causes power outages, hours of shoveling in southern Wisconsin

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Homeowners dealt with power outages, fallen power lines and tree branches after a snowstorm blew through Sauk County overnight Thursday.

Overnight power outages were fixed by daylight for Baraboo resident Mike Pilarczyk, but the heavy snow wasn’t going to shovel itself.

“I’m already tired of the wet and heavy stuff because it’s been wet and heavy the last two or three times,” he said. “I still have to get it off of the bushes because it weighs them down.”

Pilarczyk shoveled from 8 a.m. to noon sporadically during breaks while he worked from home. When the snow is heavy and wet, he said it’s important to take his time, drink water and not stop abruptly.

“Sit up, don’t lay down and drink enough water too so you don’t cramp up after lifting heavy snow with your legs cramping up afterwards,” Pilarczyk said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported a number of power outages due to down power lines on Tuttle Road near Pilarczyks house.

According to Alliant Energy, Sauk County had over 800 outages as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

