Snowstorm causes power outages, hours of shoveling in southern Wisconsin

Heavy and wet snow breaks tree branches, causes power outages and hours of shoveling in Baraboo
Heavy and wet snow breaks tree branches, causes power outages and hours of shoveling in Baraboo(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Homeowners dealt with power outages, fallen power lines and tree branches after a snowstorm blew through Sauk County overnight Thursday.

Overnight power outages were fixed by daylight for Baraboo resident Mike Pilarczyk, but the heavy snow wasn’t going to shovel itself.

“I’m already tired of the wet and heavy stuff because it’s been wet and heavy the last two or three times,” he said. “I still have to get it off of the bushes because it weighs them down.”

Pilarczyk shoveled from 8 a.m. to noon sporadically during breaks while he worked from home. When the snow is heavy and wet, he said it’s important to take his time, drink water and not stop abruptly.

“Sit up, don’t lay down and drink enough water too so you don’t cramp up after lifting heavy snow with your legs cramping up afterwards,” Pilarczyk said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported a number of power outages due to down power lines on Tuttle Road near Pilarczyks house.

According to Alliant Energy, Sauk County had over 800 outages as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

(FILE) The City of Madison will begin citywide plowing efforts at 7 a.m. and expects it will...
Citywide plowing in Madison expected to last until 7 p.m.
DCI: Adams Co. deputy shoots individual armed with a knife
DCI: Adams Co. deputy shoots individual armed with a knife
Citywide plowing in Madison expected to last until 7 p.m.
Citywide plowing in Madison expected to last until 7 p.m.
The Madison Police Department and the UW-Madison Police Department are collaborating to...
Police investigate vandalism to UW-Madison buildings, City of Madison property