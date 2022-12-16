Weekend Events: Holiday edition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the final weekend before Hanukkah and Christmas, you may be looking for some festive weekend fun.

Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to share a few suggestions.

Highlights include: PJs and Pancakes with Santa and ice skating at The Edgewater hotel downtown, the Holiday Express Flower and Model Train Show at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the zoo lights at Henry Vilas Zoo and the Children’s Theater of Madison performance of A Christmas Carol at the Capitol Theater.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

