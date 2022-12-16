Wisconsin OCI offers tips to those with winter storm damage

(WTVY News 4)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a snowy start to December in South Central Wisconsin, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) is sharing reminders with Wisconsinites who experienced damage to their property.

The OCI said consumers should consider following their instructions after storms (its wording):

  • Make a list of damaged items, including cracks in walls, water damage from burst pipes, spoiled food due to a long-term power outage, etc.
  • Take photographs of the damages before you begin to clean up
  • Don’t throw out any damaged property without the claim adjuster’s agreement
  • Keep all receipts that document the cost of the repairs or the replacement of damaged items

Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek said because of the heavy snow the last few days, homeowners may have experienced property damage.

“If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process,” Houdek added.

More information is available on the After A Storm Hits Fact Sheet.

“Remember, damage from winter storms may not occur right away as heavy snow build-up can lead to ice dams or other issues,” Houdek said. “Prevent this damage- and help avoid future insurance claims- by safely raking snow off the first one or two feet of your roof. We also encourage people to check any exterior vents on their home and clear away snow accumulation that may prevent safe ventilation.”

Wisconsinites having troubles with their insurance should contact Contact OCI at 1-800-236-8517 or visit their website for more information.

