$10 million grant to help teach skills of high-demand jobs to low-income adults

The Merit American program works to help local, low-income adults get jobs.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $10 million grant aims to fill the local labor shortage.

The Merit America programs works to help local, low-income adults get jobs. Senior Program Officer at Ascendium Education Group Carolynn Lee says their partnership with Merit America will help participants get high-demand IT positions.

“So it’s not the sort of broader liberal arts core kind of educational experience,” Lee said. “Merit America is targeted and short term. And it does include professional skills and supports for learners as well, not just the sort of technical training.”

Twenty-thousand low-income adults will in-demand technology careers over the next three years.

Participants partake in short-term training between 14 and 21 weeks, meeting regularly with a career coach and group of peers.

