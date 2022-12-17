Badgers land Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers

Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)(Alonzo Adams | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Luke Fickell has picked up a big addition to Wisconsin’s quarterback room. Former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Saturday morning.

Evers announced at the start of the month that he was entering the transfer portal and leaving after one season at Oklahoma. Earlier in the week Evers visited Wisconsin’s campus and Tweeted a photo in a Wisconsin uniform with the caption, “hmm.”

Evers played in one game for Oklahoma this season, where he threw one pass in the Sooners 49-0 loss to Texas. Evers sat behind Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel this season, who joined the Sooners after transferring from UCF. Gabriel played in 11 games for Oklahoma during the 2022 season, finishing with 2,925 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Evers is a dual-threat quarterback and was a four-star prospect coming out of Flower Mound High School in Texas. Evers fills a gap in the quarterback room with the departure of former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz who entered the transfer portal.

Evers will have four years of eligibility remaining.

