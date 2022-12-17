DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Lisa Cone is living with a rare genetic lung disease and is mentally preparing to undergo a double lung transplant.

At birth, the 41-year-old DeForest resident was given six months to live. Lisa beat those odds, but she is still fighting for survival as she readies for a double lung transplant.

Cone was diagnosed with Surfactant Protein C Deficiency, which means her lungs cannot support her breathing or re-fill themselves with air. She’s treated with steroids and other medicine to maintain a relatively normal life.

The illness grew in strength as her lungs weakened throughout life, it’s getting harder for her to walk, work and enjoy the holidays.

“This year for Christmas I wasn’t able to go with them to cut down the Christmas tree because just walking in general is hard to do,” she said. “In the end I think it’ll be a blessing to have it done, but yet at the same time it’s still scary.”

The fear of a double lung transplant is familiar for her because her father Mike Cone went through the same procedure. He also lived with Surfactant Protein C Deficiency and passed the heredity disease on to Lisa.

”It’s scary. I’m not looking forward to going through it a second time,” Lisa’s mother Cheryl Cone said. ”What happens if she doesn’t make it?”

UW Health Pulmonologist Dr. Divek Balasubramaniam said research and survival rates have improved for individuals living with Surfactant Protein C Deficiency.

He shared that genetic illnesses are hard for people to deal with because it’s out of anyone’s individual control.

“It’s nothing that they did. It’s the genes that they were born with,” UW Health Pediatric Pulmonologist Dr. Divek Balasubramaniam said. “It was unfortunate for Lisa that she was diagnosed later on and that’s probably why it’s led to the decline in lung functioning she currently suffers from.”

Lisa and Cheryl said they find the courage to make it through each day because of Mike.

”We know Mike is looking after us. He’s looking down on us and he’s giving us the strength that we can do this,” Cheryl said. “I know she can do this and it’s something we have to do to keep her going.”

Lisa said it’s imperative she survive the complicated procedure because she wants to be strong and healthy for her daughter Ella.

Ella is also living with the same rare lung disease.

Dr. Balasubramaniam said Lisa’s daughter Ella was diagnosed early enough, so she may not have to deal with the same symptoms her mother experienced.

The Cones started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical bills.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.