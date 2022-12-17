Fallen WWII pilot identified as Grafton man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials announced Friday that a U.S. Army Air Forces pilot from Wisconsin killed during World War II had been accounted for in August and will be laid to rest.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency stated that 1st Lt. Roy C. Harms, a Grafton resident, was accounted for on Aug. 2.

The agency explained that the 26-year-old Harms was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force, in the summer of 1943. On Aug. 1, 1943, the bomber Harms was flying was hit by enemy fire and crashed. His remains were not identified after the war.

The DPAA said this attack happened during Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries in Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. Any remains that could not be identified were later taken and buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery in Romania.

In 2017, the remains of those believed to be unaccounted-for airmen of Operation TIDAL WAVE were exhumed and sent to an Air Force base laboratory in Nebraska for examination.

Scientists used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify Harms’ remains, the DPAA explained. Other scientists used DNA analysis also to identify Harms.

A burial for Harms will take place in Grafton. The date has not been determined yet.

His name is currently recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery in Italy. The DPAA said a rosette will be placed to Harms’ name to mark that he is now accounted for.

