Holiday Tunes in the Terminal returns to Dane County Regional Airport

Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re flying out of Madison for the holidays, expect to hear classic Christmas carols live at the airport.

The Dane County Regional Airport is bringing back “Holiday Tunes in the Terminal” in person after performances went virtual during the pandemic. Today’s performance featured a free “sing-along” opportunity lead by a music teacher.

Airport officials say it’s a joy to bring back cheery music during travel times, which can cause some anxiety. Dane County Regional Airport Marketing Director Michael Riechers said that the music helps ease travelers’ tension.

“Even before they get through security, they stop, take it in, they listen to a song or two and then keep going,” Riechers said. “It’s providing that moment of levity and that moment of cheer to make the traveling experience even less stressful.”

The free performances by local music groups are from Dec. 16-22. All events will take placed in the airport’s main terminal.

