Light Snow Into The Weekend

Slick Spots Remain

Sunshine Returns Sunday

Frigid Air Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The unsettled pattern sticks around to kick off the weekend. This will keep periods of snow shower activity around and a quick covering from time to time. Just enough to create a few slick spots as we move over the next couple of days. Calmer weather will move in late this weekend and into early next week. This could bring our best chance of sunshine in well over a week! The next big weather story will be the arctic air that moves in with the coldest air of the season into Christmas weekend.

Cloudy with snow showers tonight. A quick covering of snow is possible. Colder with lows into the lower 20s with a southwesterly wind of 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered flurries and snow showers. Another covering of snow possible. Colder with highs into the middle 20s. Decreasing clouds Saturday night and frigid. Lows into the middle teens.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Sunday and lasting through Monday. Highs will be in the lower 20s with lows into the single digits. More disturbed weather moves in for the middle and end of the week with several chances of light snow. Arctic air will arrive with highs in the teens and lows below zero. Chances of a White Christmas looking good at this point!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.