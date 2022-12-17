Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As other state legislators across the nation ban TikTok from government issued devices for security concerns, Wisconsinites contemplate how they would feel if the app was banned in their state.

Georgia and New Hampshire governors joined 14 other states in banning TikTok from being used on state owned devices. Wisconsin is not one of the states banning the social media app on government property currently. The U.S. Senate is in the early stages of passing a national bill that would ban all government employees from using TikTok on their state issued phones and computers.

University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok.

”The big underlying question here is how much a foreign government could get in terms of user data on American citizens and information about security within the United States?” Bartzen Culver said. ”We all have super computers in our hands and we need to recognize that those super computers are pushing information at us nonstop and there are purveyors of disinformation that are trying to divide us.”

Wisconsin Assembly District 76 Representative Francesca Hong (D-Madison) said she does not use TikTok on her work phone. There is no legislative push to ban TikTok from state devices ins Wisconsin, but if talks began, Hong would question if it’s really needed.

”Regulating speech on online platforms is an incredibly complex issue,” Rep. Hong said. “It’s important to recognize that the platforms we use online, especially for organizers and people who may not always have the resources are the first to feel this impact.”

A letter signed by Wisconsin Republican representatives last week called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices, including his own, calling it a national security threat.

“Wisconsinites expect their governor to be aware of the dangerous national security threats TikTok poses and to protect them from this avenue for CCP intelligence operations,” said the letter signed by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Scott Fitzgerald.

From a small business standpoint, social media applications support independent businesses like Samuel Li’s Madison-based production company.

”Anytime I hear words about a ban, I do get worried in the sense of how that’s going to affect my business,” Li said.

He creates videos and posts them on TikTok to find sponsors who fund other videos for their own ventures. Li is not employed by the State of Wisconsin, so the bans other states recently enacted would not impact him directly.

”TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, those are the things that are the life and blood of my business,” he said. “I don’t go out and cold call people. People come to me because of these platforms.”

Bartzen Culver said TikTok security is a bipartisan issue. In 2016, former President Donald Trump tried to ban the app and President Joe Biden is currently reviewing the app’s security.

TikTok is owned by a company in China called ByteDance. Earlier in December, FBI Director Chris Wray expressed fears private information could be collected and used by foreign agencies for intelligence purposes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.