MPD: Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance while intoxicated at a Madison Hooters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he and another woman were allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a Madison Hooter’s restaurant, police said.

Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to 2600 East Springs Dr. at 12:19 a.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance. Officers reported finding a man and a woman “highly intoxicated.”

The woman was placed into protective custody. The man intervened, but officers restrained him. He was booked into the Dane County Jail and will be charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.

