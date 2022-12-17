Snow Finally Tapers Off

Cold Temperatures Return

Another Snow Event This Week

Christmas Looks White & Cold

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a very gloomy stretch of weather, there is hope of a short window of opportunity for some clearing and sunshine. This will come for the back half of the weekend through early Monday. Take advantage of it as a very active stretch of weather returns for the week leading up to Christmas. This will not only bring several more opportunities for snow, but also the coldest air of the season. Perhaps record setting at times. This will likely impact holiday travel later this week and into the holiday weekend.

Early flurries this evening, then mainly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be chilly and into the middle teens. Light westerly winds 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy Sunday. Chilly with highs around 20 and a westerly wind of 10-15 mph. Mostly clear Sunday night with frigid temperatures into the middle single digits. Partly cloudy Monday becoming mostly cloudy by late day ahead of our next weathermaker.

Light snow develops Monday evening and into Monday night. Light accumulations around an inch are likely at this point in time. Temperatures will be nearly steady into the middle 20s. Dry conditions early Wednesday before a much strong system arrives Wednesday night. This will bring another chance of snow to southern Wisconsin.

There remains a lot of questions in regards to the mid and end of week system. While snow is likely, exact track, timing, and strength will dictate how much we see. Stay tuned as we move through the next couple of days. One thing for certain, cold air arrives by the end of the week with highs into the dingle digits and lows below zero heading into Christmas weekend.

