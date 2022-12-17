Sun Prairie’s Bellflower Lights display brings holiday cheer

Sun Prairie’s Bellflower Lights welcomed the holiday season in its inaugural year.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The illuminated house features an interactive lights and sound display. The show is 15 minutes long and repeats every 30 minutes.

Dan Coates, who runs the light show, said it took several days to get the display ready to go.

“So actually, the sequencing of this, so all the choreography, started last year about this time,” Coates said. “Putting up this actually display started in very early November and we had it up by November 6th.”

The display runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 2555 Bellflower Lane in Sun Prairie. The show runs at the :00 and :30 of every hour through Jan. 8.

