Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday.

Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.

For the first time since 2019, the finalists will travel to New York City for a VIP experience, including the live drawing and the New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square.

The special drawing will be broadcasted after midnight EST on ABS’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”

More information on the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion can be found on Powerball’s website.

