Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

(KY3)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday.

Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.

For the first time since 2019, the finalists will travel to New York City for a VIP experience, including the live drawing and the New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square.

The special drawing will be broadcasted after midnight EST on ABS’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”

More information on the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion can be found on Powerball’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
Central Florida tight end Jake Hescock (88) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

Latest News

Holiday Tunes in the Terminal returns to Dane County Regional Airport
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
Wisconsin DNR asks anglers to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species
Bellflower Lights in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie’s Bellflower Lights display brings holiday cheer
Sun Prairie’s Bellflower Lights welcomed the holiday season in its inaugural year.
Sun Prairie holds annual light show