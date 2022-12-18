Annual ‘Super Noah’ hockey match raises money for cancer research

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A hockey match took place Saturday afternoon between the Edgewood Crusaders and Middleton Cardinals, but it wasn’t any ordinary hockey game. All funds collected at the annual ‘Super Noah’ hockey match will go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Children’s Cancer Research Foundations.

The fundraising tradition is all thanks to a connection formed between a young boy diagnosed with cancer and a 16-year-old student with a passion for hockey and helping others.

Organizer Ava Jambor said she hosted the first Super Noah match four years ago when she was a sophomore in high school.

“Through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society I ran for Student of the Year. It was their first year doing it in Madison in 2019 and I was nominated by a family-friend of ours,” Jambor said.

The organization introduced Jambor to Noah Sanger, a young boy diagnosed with Leukemia who also has a passion for hockey, and the rest was history.

“He’s a Middleton kid, he plays hockey, and I played hockey, so we bonded over that love right away and right from there we made a game out of it.”

Father of Super Noah Jeff Sanger said the event demonstrates just how connected the local hockey community is.

“The hockey community in itself is just amazing, I mean, it’s just a different type of community and when something happens to somebody, everybody comes together and you know the connection that we have with Edgewood and Middleton makes it even more special, but I mean the hockey community is just so different,” he said.

Sanger said his family will continue to show their support for others going through similar battles.

“Keep the faith, you know. It’s tough but you have support, you’ve got people our there helping you and don’t be afraid to reach out, it’s a lot that for one family to go through and just see a child to go through, so always ask for help.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.