Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts first holiday celebration since pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Smiles, stikes and a large crowd filled the Ten Pin Alley for some holiday fun on Saturday afternoon.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County gathered over 200 participants for the first time since the start of the pandemic to enjoy bowling. They also enjoyed decorating cookies, pizza and making new connections.

Many of the pairs reflected on their relationships with each other. One duo says it feels like a lifetime together. Little Ziyona Davis says she has learned many lessons from her big.

“When we first met I thought that I was not going to like the big sister program. But, now Rachel is like a sister to me. I would say this program changes lives,” Davis said.

Little Dahana Crowder says she now understands the true meaning of family.

“Even though you are not related in any type of way. You can still love each other as much as you are related,” Crowder said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentorship program helping children reach their full potential through strong relationships. Pairs get matched as early as 13- years-old and can stay in the program until the age of 18.

