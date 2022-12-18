Clear & Cold To Start Week

Calm Start To Week

Tricky Holiday Travel

Dangerously Cold Posisble

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After nine consecutive cloudy days, it was nice to see some sunshine on Sunday. Hopefully you enjoyed it, because it won’t be sticking around long as we brace for a very active week of wintry weather in southern Wisconsin. Our first disturbance will be a weak clipper Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Right now, looks like around an inch of fluffy snow is likely. Just enough to create some slick spots into the Tuesday morning commute. A much larger system will start to move in late Wednesday and last through Friday. This will come in multiple waves and will be a huge travel headache for the Midwest. While we will get snow out of this, it is too early to talk specific amounts. Data will continue to be analyzed for a potential First Alert Day. Stay tuned to the forecast as we near the holiday weekend.

Mostly clear and frigid tonight. Overnight lows into the lower single digits. Light westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Increasing clouds Tuesday with a chance of snow showers by the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs into the lower 20s with a light southerly wind. Periods of light snow Tuesday night with steady temperatures into the lower 20s. Accumulations around and inch. Snow will push out early Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs in the middle 20s early with falling afternoon temperatures.

Wednesday starts off calm, but snow develops by the afternoon and evening hours. Periods of snow expected from Wednesday night, through Thursday, and much of Friday. Accumulations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely with areas of blowing snow. Temperatures will be in the teens for highs and single digits for lows.

As snow pushes out early this weekend, Arctic air moves in. Highs into the single digits with overnight lows below zero. Dangerously cold temperatures are possible at times as a deep snowpack will guarantee a White Christmas. Another chance of snow may return by the early part of the following week.

