Gov. Evers joins Madison community in celebrating first night of Hanukkah

Gov. Evers joins Madison community in celebrating first night of Hanukkah
Gov. Evers joins Madison community in celebrating first night of Hanukkah(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, hundreds of people gathered at Hilldale Shopping Center Sunday to honor the start of the holiday.

Governor Evers joined the community as they lit the nine-foot-tall menorah that was put on display. Attendees could also enjoy fresh latkes and jelly donuts, foods traditionally associated with the holiday.

Co-director Mushkie Matusof said the Jewish community feels especially joyful and proud when Hanukkah comes around.

“So, now, we’re so proud to be here and we’re saying we’re proud Jews, we’re not gonna hide our Judaism, we’re gonna go out in the streets, out in public and that’s why we have this big Menorah here out on the public because we’re proud to be Jewish, we’re not gonna hide it we’re gonna take it to the streets.”

Matusof said despite the weather, she was confident people would show up for the celebration.

“It’s incredible to see so many people coming out even in this frigid weather. Hundreds of people coming out to celebrate Hanukkah is amazing.”

The celebration will last eight days ending the evening of Monday, December 26.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

Latest News

Madison community members celebrated the annual Menorah lighting at Hilldale Sunday afternoon
Community members celebrate annual Menorah lighting
Group of Cross Plains residents carol through village on horseback
Nearly 1,300 students celebrated their academic achievements at UW-Madison’s 2022 winter...
UW-Madison graduates celebrate at 2022 winter commencement ceremony
The Cross Plains community sang Christmas carols in a unique fashion Sunday afternoon; the...
Group of Cross Plains residents carol through village on horseback