Gov. Evers joins Madison community in celebrating first night of Hanukkah

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, hundreds of people gathered at Hilldale Shopping Center Sunday to honor the start of the holiday.

Governor Evers joined the community as they lit the nine-foot-tall menorah that was put on display. Attendees could also enjoy fresh latkes and jelly donuts, foods traditionally associated with the holiday.

Co-director Mushkie Matusof said the Jewish community feels especially joyful and proud when Hanukkah comes around.

“So, now, we’re so proud to be here and we’re saying we’re proud Jews, we’re not gonna hide our Judaism, we’re gonna go out in the streets, out in public and that’s why we have this big Menorah here out on the public because we’re proud to be Jewish, we’re not gonna hide it we’re gonna take it to the streets.”

Matusof said despite the weather, she was confident people would show up for the celebration.

“It’s incredible to see so many people coming out even in this frigid weather. Hundreds of people coming out to celebrate Hanukkah is amazing.”

The celebration will last eight days ending the evening of Monday, December 26.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.