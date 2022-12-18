Group of Cross Plains residents carol through village on horseback

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains community sang Christmas carols in a unique fashion Sunday afternoon; the carolers were on horses.

A group of residents held the second annual Caroling on Horseback through Cross Plains event. Neighbors were invited to join the group on foot or horseback as they walked through the village singing and spreading holiday cheer.

Organizer Tracy Lynch said the goal is simple, to spread joy ahead of the holiday season.

“We had kids coming running out of their houses, just so excited to see us, and it really was heartwarming to have the kids in the community and just bring everybody together after the last few years being so difficult,” Lynch said. “And you know the old fashioned caroling where people would go up to someone’s front door and knock and sing, obviously we cannot do that with horses, so we thought this is just a great way to bring joy to the community.”

Lynch said as long as the village continues to allow them to continue the tradition, she doesn’t see the gathering stopping anytime soon!

