Group of Cross Plains residents carol through village on horseback

The Cross Plains community sang Christmas carols in a unique fashion Sunday afternoon; the carolers were on horses.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains community sang Christmas carols in a unique fashion Sunday afternoon; the carolers were on horses.

A group of residents held the second annual Caroling on Horseback through Cross Plains event. Neighbors were invited to join the group on foot or horseback as they walked through the village singing and spreading holiday cheer.

Organizer Tracy Lynch said the goal is simple, to spread joy ahead of the holiday season.

“We had kids coming running out of their houses, just so excited to see us, and it really was heartwarming to have the kids in the community and just bring everybody together after the last few years being so difficult,” Lynch said. “And you know the old fashioned caroling where people would go up to someone’s front door and knock and sing, obviously we cannot do that with horses, so we thought this is just a great way to bring joy to the community.”

Lynch said as long as the village continues to allow them to continue the tradition, she doesn’t see the gathering stopping anytime soon!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

Latest News

Madison community members celebrated the annual Menorah lighting at Hilldale Sunday afternoon
Community members celebrate annual Menorah lighting
Gov. Evers joins Madison community in celebrating first night of Hanukkah
Gov. Evers joins Madison community in celebrating first night of Hanukkah
Nearly 1,300 students celebrated their academic achievements at UW-Madison’s 2022 winter...
UW-Madison graduates celebrate at 2022 winter commencement ceremony
The Cross Plains community sang Christmas carols in a unique fashion Sunday afternoon; the...
Group of Cross Plains residents carol through village on horseback