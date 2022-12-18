Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy.

The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car.

Police are looking for a gray 2022 Ford Edge SUV with the Georgia license plate CTQ9384.

Anyone with information should contact the Janesville Police Department.

