Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

Suspects used a vehicle to force entry
(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Grace Hodgman
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy.

The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car.

Police are looking for a gray 2022 Ford Edge SUV with the Georgia license plate CTQ9384.

Anyone with information should contact the Janesville Police Department.

