Jefferson County Deputy injured after vehicle struck squad car

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM CST
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was struck by a vehicle while in their squad car Sunday morning.

At 5 a.m., a Deputy was assisting tow truck operator who was removing a semi-truck from a median on Interstate 94, near County Road F. A vehicle traveling eastbound struck the Deputy’s squad car.

The Deputy was transported for medical care after sustaining injuries. The driver who struck the squad car, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was also transported for medical evaluation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

