Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday.

Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m.

The suspect was found in his car in the Rock River, as he drove through the barricade on Cemetery Rd.

The handgun was found in his car after a search.

The suspect is being held at Rock Co. jail on two counts of domestic violence/disorderly conduct and a carrying a concealed weapon charge.

He also faces charges from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.