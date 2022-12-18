Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession

(MGN Online)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday.

Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m.

The suspect was found in his car in the Rock River, as he drove through the barricade on Cemetery Rd.

The handgun was found in his car after a search.

The suspect is being held at Rock Co. jail on two counts of domestic violence/disorderly conduct and a carrying a concealed weapon charge.

He also faces charges from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department.

