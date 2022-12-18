Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe.

64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later.

Lumina had last been seen Saturday morning on foot on the 2300 block of Harley Drive in Madison. He had contact with his caregiver at 12:50 p.m. stating he was walking to Walgreen’s but then had no further contact.

The Wis. Dept. of Justice said Lumina was found unharmed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.