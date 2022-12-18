Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

(FOX Carolina News)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe.

64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later.

Lumina had last been seen Saturday morning on foot on the 2300 block of Harley Drive in Madison. He had contact with his caregiver at 12:50 p.m. stating he was walking to Walgreen’s but then had no further contact.

The Wis. Dept. of Justice said Lumina was found unharmed.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school reopens after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring

Latest News

Annual ‘Super Noah’ hockey match raises money for cancer research
DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant
DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant
DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant
DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant
Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Badgers land Oklahoma transfer quarterback Nick Evers