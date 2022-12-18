UW-Madison graduates celebrate at 2022 winter commencement ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 1,300 students celebrated their academic achievements at UW-Madison’s 2022 winter commencement ceremony Sunday morning.

An estimated 1,258 graduates attended the ceremony, and the university anticipates awarding 1,758 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in total this winter.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin took the stage to speak at her first UW-Madison commencement ceremony, and UW-Madison alumni and creator of Manitowoc Minute Charlie Berens gave the keynote speech. Berens, who was originally a journalist before taking on a career in comedy, gave some inspirational words on finding the right path after graduation.

“You know what it feels like inside when you are not living your true self or what you want to do,” Berens said. “Once you find the thing that lights you up, you will invest the time, you will do what you’ve got to do to make a go at it.”

Anthony Genac was among the thousands of graduates in attendance. Although Genac received his degree in thee and a half years, he spoke on a major setback he faced as a student— getting an emergency heart transplant.

“This is the first adversity I have ever hit in my life,” Genac said. “I left the hospital with a scar on my chest but a deeper appreciation of universal healthcare.”

Genac thanked his family and professors for working with him during his recovery, emphasizing the importance of a support system when times get tough.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.