Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for having most Christmas spirit

Christmas Cheer Map
Christmas Cheer Map(GetCenturyLink)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season! After all of the snow this week, it’s hardly a surprise that Wisconsin ranked second overall for having the most Christmas Spirit in the county, according to a survey from GetCenturyLink.

Wisconsin was only topped by New Hampshire which placed first for the second year in a row, survey officials said.

GetCenturyLink said in order to reach the rankings, it compiled data in two main categories: Christmas themed online activity in the last year and Christmas cultural markers. After using 1,000 American respondents data on their attitudes and habits celebrating Christmas, Data analysts weighed each of the metrics in the categories.

Wisconsin ranked 16th on the list last year, which wasn’t bad enough to earn it a lump of coal!

The survey ranked the top 10 states:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Wisconsin
  3. Utah
  4. West Virginia
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Delaware
  7. Vermont
  8. Michigan
  9. Alaska
  10. Massachusetts

Of all the survey respondents, gen zers, millenials and gen xers planned to keep most of their holiday traditions going, while 50% of boomers said they keep less traditions than they used to.

