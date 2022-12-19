Badgers move up to No. 17 in latest AP Poll

Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Lehigh during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Lehigh during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team climbed up five spots to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

The Badgers have started off the 2022-2023 season with an 9-2 overall record, and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

After trailing in the first half, Wisconsin went on to beat Lehigh last Thursday 78-56. In that game four Badgers scored in double-digits, led by Steven Crowl who had 15 points.

The Badgers are back in action this Friday where they will host Grambling State at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Friday night the Badgers will debut their “By the Players” alternate uniform, a collaboration with Under Armour where players within the men’s basketball program were able to help design the alternate uniforms themselves. The uniforms were designed to represent diversity and inclusion, with the words, “Equality, Unity, Wisconsin Forward” written within the gold pinstripes on the uniform.

The Badgers will debut the uniforms against Grambling State on Friday and will wear them later again in the season in recognition of Black History Month.

