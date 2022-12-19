Beloit Public Library introduces interactive library exhibit

(WIFR)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for fun indoor activities for kids during their winter breaks? The Beloit Public Library (BPL) will introduce December 27 a special exhibit to keep the fun going into winter break.

BPL said it would be the first stop in the U.S. for a “Donkey Hodie” exhibit, an interactive installment for kids featuring their favorite characters from the PBS KIDS show.

According to event officials, the exhibit will be open Dec. 27 through Jan. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are excited to host this exhibit over the holiday break to give area residents a free, family-friendly activity they can do together,” Amy Mitchell, marketing and communications coordinator at BPL said.

Library officials said the exhibit would include six interactive stations (BPL’s wording)

  • Hoof Dancing with Donkey Hodie
  • 3-2-1 Blast Off! with Purple Panda
  • Make Your Own Puppet with Harriett Elizabeth Cow
  • Bob-stacle Course with Bob Dog
  • Treasure Chest with Duck Duck
  • Fastest Path with Duck Duck

The activities are all based on the show Donkey Hodie, which is based on puppets finding their way through the challenges children may face and the power of perseverance, all things, event officials said, the exhibit is based on.

Event officials said the interactive visit is perfect for children in preschool through early elementary years.

“It’s not always easy for parents to find things to do with their young children that doesn’t take them out of the community or cost an arm and a leg. This one allows our families to stay right here in Beloit. With two time slots available each day of the exhibit – including evenings and Saturdays – we are hoping to accommodate as many families as possible. We’re also hoping families visit again and again,” Mitchell added.

Admission is free and open to the event is open the the public in the library’s Riverside Room.

