Cross Plains first responders fight house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cross Plains emergency responders fought a fire that started Sunday afternoon at a home, Dane County Dispatch said.

According to dispatch, the fire started just after 4 p.m. and Cross Plains Fire Department and Police Departments responded to Gil’s Way to fight the structure fire.

NBC15 reached out to Cross Plains fire, but no one was available to speak. Dispatch did not say if anyone had been injured, or if the house is a total loss.

